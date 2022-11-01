Hours after the fire outbreak at a building in Victoria Island, another fire incident has occurred at the Tejuosho market in Yaba, Lagos.
The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Response Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that emergency responders are at the scene of the Yaba fire.
“Our team is on the ground,” he said. “There have been no casualties so far. We are on top of the situation.”
Margaret Adeseye, the director of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, in an update via Twitter said the fire gutted the “Tailor Market behind the ultra modern Tejuosho Market, Yaba, Lagos.”
“The Fire which involved the clothing and tailoring materials section of the market is being subdued by the Lagos Firefighters.”
Earlier, a bank building under construction was gutted by fire in the Victoria Island of Lagos leading to the death of a man.
The incident left nine other men with various degrees of burns.
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999