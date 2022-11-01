One person has been confirmed dead when a fire broke out in a bank under construction in Lagos on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. on Akin Odesola street, off Adeola Odeku street in the Victoria island area of Lagos.

Nine yet-to-identified males also suffered various degrees of burns before the arrival of the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management (LASEMA), the agency’s Permanent Secretary, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in an update.

The fire started from the generator house.

A car belonging to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) stationed in the environment also caught fire.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said the male body was discovered after the response team had dampened the fire.

Footage circulated online shows some of the victims burnt, while thick flames were pouring out of the building.

“On arrival at the scene of the incident, it was observed that Providus bank under construction was on fire,” the statement reads.

“Further investigation gathered at the scene revealed the fire emanated from the generator house

“Unfortunately, nine adult male suffered burns and injuries (and) were taken to an unknown hospital before the arrival of the agency’s team.”