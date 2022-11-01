The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Kolawole Salako, has bowed out of office after the completion of his five-year tenure.

Mr Salako, who was appointed the institution’s substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university on 1st November, 2017, completed his tenure on Monday.

Meanwhile, following the ratification of the Governing Council and the Senate of the university, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Development, Olusola Kehinde, has assumed office in acting capacity.

About acting VC

Mr Kehinde, a Professor of Plant Breeding and Genetics, attended University of Ibadan where he obtained a B.Sc Degree in Agricultural Biology, Second Class Honours, in 1987; M.Sc in 1990 and a PhD in 1994.

He began his lecturing career at the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta in March, 1994 as Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Plant Breeding and Seed Technology, and rose through the ranks to become a professor in 2007.

Mr Kehinde has served the University in various capacities including as Dean, College of Plant Science and Crop Production; Director, Institute For Human Resources and Development (INHURD), and member, FUNAAB Governing Council.

He was also a visiting lecturer at the Mendel University in Brno, Czech Republic.

The new acting vice-chancellor served as member of the National Technical Working Group (Agriculture) of the Vision 2020 as well as the Study Group that reorganised the National Agricultural Cooperative and Rural Development Bank into the Bank of Agriculture.

The scholar has published more than fifty scientific articles in national and foreign journals.

New acting VC speaks

Shortly after he assumed duty on Tuesday, the new acting vice-chancellor promised quality and responsible leadership.

He called for cooperation and support of staff, students and other stakeholders.

Mr Kehinde admitted that he is not unaware of the enormity of the responsibilities of his office especially during a transition period, and called on all and sundry to pursue the transition with all sense of responsibility to the university.

He said: “As acting Vice-Chancellor, I am not unaware of the enormity of the responsibilities of the office especially during a transition period. I, however, plead that we pursue the transition with all sense of responsibility to the university.

“As management, we shall open all channels of communication and I urge us all to address any form of grievances using the appropriate procedures without causing embarrassment to the system.”