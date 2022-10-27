The Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) would begin full implementation of its policies in the second quarter of 2023, the General Manager, Adebisi Adelabu, has said.

This, she said, would help to improve the parking culture in the state.

Mrs Adelabu made the disclosure during a media conference where she reeled out the mandate, functions, and strategies of the Authority in Lagos, on Thursday.

She said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was committed to creating a well-designed and coordinated parking management system for the state.

Mrs Adelabu said that LASPA was to assist Lagos residents to be mindful of parking their vehicles appropriately, as this would impact positively on the environment and the roads.

“The Lagos State Parking Authority is an Agency of Government created by law, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, with the core mandate to regulate and manage all forms of Parking, register existing private, and public parks and holistically tackle the menace of parking.

“There was need for our establishment to regulate parking because, we have Vehicle Inspection Authority, and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, but parking is essential to tackle traffic congestion.

“If one really wants to address traffic challenges, we need to start from the parking problem and that is why LASPA was established.

“We are working with the Local Government to achieve their mandate in terms of parking,” Mrs Adelabu said.

The government’s disclosure came weeks after a disagreement with respected human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, over the legality of the parking policy.

Mr Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had questioned the constitutionality of parking fees after it was introduced by LASPA in August.

But the Lagos State government defended its actions, saying it is empowered by law to collect parking fees in the state.

At Thursday’s media briefing, Mrs Adelabu said the agency was not a revenue-generating one, adding that people had been paying for parking since time immemorial in Lagos.

The official said that nobody, however, knew who they paid to, as it was the norm in Lagos for anyone to collect money.

She said the government believed it was important to address the unauthorised collection of parking fees and there was a need to change the habit of parking cars all around in Lagos.

Mrs Adelabu said the Lagos State government was working towards decongesting Lagos roads by investing on multimodal transportation.

She said that LASPA was created to assist Lagos residents to consider factors attached to parking cars.

Mrs Adelabu said LASPA was established in 2021 and had been taking time to sensitise Lagos residents with various means of communication.

According to her, it will continue to do so till the second quarter of 2023, before they begin operations.

She said there would be penalties for offenders when they begin operations.

Mrs Adelabu said the Lagos State Government would be creating employment directly with the operation and involvement of concessionaires.

She said that over six concessionaires had been awarded to create parking places around Ikeja, Surulere, and Apapa among others.

The official said there would be a certain place where one would be able to park within slated periods of time.(NAN).