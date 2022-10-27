There was a standstill in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, as thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held a rally supporting the party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally also served as an avenue to canvass votes for other candidates of the party in order to ensure the party’s victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

NAN reports that APC supporters and other residents in Ogbomoso came out en mass to participate in the rally, leading to traffic gridlock in the town and its environs.

Present at the rally were the governorship candidate of APC, Teslim Folarin; representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Fatai Buhari; and Oluwasegun Odebunmi, representing Surulere/Ogooluwa Federal Constituency.

Others were the APC candidates for Ogbomoso North/South Federal Constituency, Olamijuwolo Alao-Akala; Ogbomoso North State House of Assembly, Wumi Oladeji; and Ogbomoso South Constituency candidate, Adegoke Ayodeji.

The rally, which started at Rounder area through Aromole, terminated at the Oja-Igbo area of Ogbomoso.

Addressing the crowd, the state Chairman of APC, Isaac Omodewu, expressed confidence in the victory of Mr Tinubu and other candidates of the party following the massive turnout of people for the rally.

Mr Omodewu said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has done his best, calling on people of the state and Nigeria in general, to vote for Tinubu for better governance.

He condemned the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde over alleged lavish spending of the state’s resources and for using gas and diesel to power street lights instead of solar power.

In her remarks, Wumi Oladeji, a State House of Assembly member and the candidate for Ogbomoso North, said the crowd witnessed in Ogbomoso was unprecedented.

Ms Oladeji said the calibre of candidates presented by the APC was an indication that the party would deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Oyo State and Nigeria.

She assured the people that the party would not relent on its oars until victory was achieved.

Also, Olusegun Odebunmi, representing Surulere/ Ogooluwa in the House of Representatives, said, “Ogbomoso zone is for APC and will deliver it for Tinubu and other party’s candidates for 2023 general elections.”

Mr Odebunmi promised to facilitate more constituency projects for his constituents, if re-elected in the forthcoming elections.

In his remarks, Mr Alao-Akala, promised quality representation, if voted in.

The candidate, son of the late former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, assured his people that they would get what they deserve in service delivery.

Also, Mr Folarin said the rally was to show the whole world that APC has a good product in the person of Mr Tinubu.

He said that the campaign would continue until APC achieve victory.

