While her husband, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, concluded the marriage rites of his sixth queen on Monday at a private ceremony in Lagos, Olori Tobi Phillips, the third queen, gave a backstory to her marrying the monarch.

Barely a month into her marriage to the Ooni, Olori Tobi, whom the monarch married on the 9th of October, revealed how she prayed their union into existence.

A graduate of Marine Science from the University of Lagos, the new queen, is a fashion entrepreneur and the owner of QTP Luxury Fashion.

Said to be the youngest of the five new Oloris, the Queen is the most outspoken and social media savvy of all the queens. It is, perhaps, due to the nature of her enterprise.

In a post on Instagram, Olori Tobi, 31, recalled how she curated a dream wedding shoot without knowing she would be getting married soon.

In the post, the 2012 World Miss University Africa (WMUA) winner detailed how she planned a Bridal Collection and shoot for months, despite not getting anyone who volunteered to model.

“So at some point, I decided to do it myself and had that intense urge to go all out for the shoot, making it look as Fairytale as Possible. And a friend of mine facilitated the shoot,” she wrote.

She recalled how, sometime around August, someone made a statement that struck a nerve in her.

According to her, the man said she’s too ‘va va voom’, a term used to connote a lady who exudes sexuality.

She wrote, ‘‘Late July or early August, someone made a statement that struck a nerve in me. I kept my cool with a smile. This Guy literally said, “He doesn’t see my kind of woman getting married because he thinks I’m too Vavavoom.”

“And that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I mean, in the past year, I hadn’t questioned God nor requested any major thing.”

Promise to God

According to the Queen, she promised God that she would share her testimony with the public by singing and dancing every Sunday on social media for as many Sundays.

She said she pledged to do it for as long as it required for God to grant her a gift that would shock people who said or did mean things to her.

“Even though I told God I’m entirely trusting him with whatever he would give me, I secretly wished that would be my big break.

“If you scroll down my page, you will see the videos. I’m not trying to shove Spirituality down your throat; I’m just here to Tell You, Ask and Ye Shall Receive,” she wrote.

Earlier in the month, the palace of the Ooni of Ife announced that the king would be getting married to Tobi Phillips, making her his third wife.

He married her weeks after he took a second wife, Olori Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda and his first wife, Olori Mariam Anako.