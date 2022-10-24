The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, set a new record as he tied the knot for the sixth time on Monday morning at a private ceremony in Magodo Estate, Lagos.

The Ooni made an Ijebu princess, Temitope Adesegun, his new bride.

Just like the previous weddings, the Ooni was absent; however, the new queen majestically danced into the royal wedding arena and was royally received by the Ogunwusis, kings and chiefs of the Ife kingdom.

Videos that surfaced online from the events showed the new bride’s family walking into the palace and the several rites and prayers made for her.

A video showed her sitting alone on a throne and cutting the wedding cake alone.

His latest addition to his royal brides makes it the sixth marriage ceremony Ife has witnessed in less than two months.

The Ooni is allegedly going to take a seventh wife in the coming weeks.

On 6 September, the Ooni married his first wife, Mariam Anako, at an elaborate ceremony in the palace in Ile Ife, Osun State.

The development comes nine months after Silekunola Naomi, his ex-wife, confirmed that her three-year marriage to the monarch had ended.

Sixth Olori

Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafere, shared details about the new wife on Facebook when he broke the news on Sunday night.

An Ijebu princess, Morenikeji Adesegun, is the CEO of Hopes Alive Initiatives (HAI). Her initiative is powered by the House of Odua, inspired by the Ooni.

She is a princess from the Adesegun Ibipe Royal Dynasty of Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu North local government of Ogun State.

Ms Temitope, as she would now be addressed, has a Diploma in Linguistics and a Diploma in Data Processing from the University of Lagos,

She also has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the same university.

She is also a certified alumnus of several universities, including the University of Oxford, United Kingdom; INSEAD Business School, Fontainebleau, France; University of Cambridge, Judge Business School, United Kingdom; and Harvard Kennedy School of Government in the United States.

Ms Temitope is a TV Presenter, ‘Health-Wise’. She ran a Health Advocacy Program for the Lagos State Ministry of Health under Governor Raji Fasola, which aired for four years.

Reactions

The Ooni has been a subject of discussion as many described him as a modern-day King Solomon.

Nigerians are primarily drawn to his choices of what most have termed high-class women.

A tweep wrote, “If there’s one thing, Ooni of Ife has great taste. Judging from the calibres of women he’s marrying. He’s built different.”

Charlyboy wrote, “I have been struggling to stay married to one woman for over 45yrs, yet my fellow man, the Ooni of Ife in less than 2 months married 6 wives. Juju”

“I must go to this Ooni’s for tutorials. How is he doing it? What if he ends up marrying 6 more, will it become a football team”

I have been struggling to stay married to one woman for over 45yrs.

A medical doctor, identified as Bella Nifemi in a now-deleted tweet, wrote, “This is my submission to be Ooni’s 8th wife. I’m also a Medical Doctor, and I will represent Twitter and Ekiti community well”.