A middle-aged man on Monday jumped from the Gbodofon bridge into the Osun river in Osogbo, Osun State.

The man, identified as Saheed Oladeji, jumped into the river in an apparent suicide attempt. He was, however, rescued by a joint operation of residents, the Osun Ambulance Services, and the State Fire Services.

The incident happened barely four days after a woman jumped into the river from the same bridge. Her body is yet to be found.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Oladeji jumped into the river at around 7 a.m. before some passers-by alerted fire service officials.

The firefighters arrived at the scene immediately and used a rope to pull the man out of the river.

A source in the area who requested not to be named said it is the third suicide attempt by Mr Oladeji.

Mr Oladeji was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment after he was pulled out of the river.

In a short video recorded after he was rescued, Mr Oladeji said he lives alone in Osogbo while his wife and children live in Lagos.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, did not respond to calls and messages sent to her phone.

Ibraheem Adekunle, the spokesperson of Osun State Fire Service, however, confirmed the incident.

“We received a distress call, and men immediately moved to the scene. We rescued the man. He had already jumped into the river,” Mr Adekunle said.

“People said the latest attempt by the man, who gave his name as Saheed Oladeji, was his third attempt to take his life,” he added.