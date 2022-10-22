The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday commended the youth for their massive turnout at the rally in support of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shetima.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eko Youth Walk, organised by Tinubu support groups, began from Maryland at 7.00a.m. and saw youths walking through Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Joel Ogunaike Str., Oba Akinjobi Str. and terminated at Police College.

The walk grounded vehicular traffic in and around the GRA in Ikeja, as several commuters resorted to trekking long distances.

The walk was also to throw support for the reelection of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat, in the 2023 general elections.

The Lagos State APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, in a statement, said the party acknowledged and was motivated by the turnout of the youth to throw support for the APC candidates.

“The success of the rally is a clear statement and demonstration of the preference of our teeming youths as regards the choices before them.

“It underscores a clear understanding of the manifesto of our presidential candidate which is essentially a commitment to youth development, empowerment and a guarantee of a bright future under a progressive government.

“The support for Sanwo-olu /Hamzat is a vote of confidence in a promising second term as a result of a highly successful first term of office.

“It is note-worthy that the youths mobilised human and material resources towards the success of the rally, to harness their collective strength towards a great cause,” Mr Oladejo said.

The spokesperson said the party equally appreciated “the contributions of the womenfolk, artisans, market men and women and other stakeholders towards our common lofty goals.”

He urged all and sundry to remain undaunted as the nation was counting down to 2023 elections.

The rally, after the walk, shifted to Police College, Ikeja GRA.

(NAN)