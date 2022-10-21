Retail Supermarket Nigeria Ltd (RSNL), owners of Shoprite in Nigeria, has announced the resumption of commercial activities at its store in Circle Mall, Jakande, Lekki area, after a 24-month-long closure.

The Chief Executive Officer, RSNL, Hubertus Rick, made the disclosure at the Circle Mall reopening ceremony on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that economic activities at the mall were brought to a halt following a series of looting which occurred on the heels of the nationwide #EndSARS protests in 2020.

The Circle Mall store, one of 24 nationwide outlets currently bridging the gap between local businesses and consumers before the protests, accommodated close to 50 businesses.

Mr Rick said the mall’s reopening was in line with the RSNL’s quest to make formal retail formats accessible to more Nigerians while rebuilding the economy.

This, he explained, was in view of the fact that over the years, Shoprite Nigeria had made significant contributions to the nation’s economy.

He noted that the company currently boasts of 10,000 staff; directly and indirectly, employed with a supply chain of more than 300 leading Nigerian suppliers, and partnerships with many small businesses, farmers, and suppliers of an assortment of local brands.

“Two years ago, we made a tough decision to shut down operations at the Shoprite Circle Mall in response to the insecurity situation.

“The closure was in the interest of our customers as well as our staff as we had to prioritise the safety of lives and properties ahead of other interests.

“Today, we’re happy to commence operations again as we have put measures in place to ensure the safety of all who will walk through our doors.

“We are aware of the impact that the closure has had on our supply chain as well as the business at large.

“As we reopen this store and other outlets in subsequent months, we are prioritising ensuring a safe shopping environment for our customers while expanding our retail network,” he said.

Mr Rick also announced that the company, within the next six months, would open up its malls in Benin, Kaduna, and Port Harcourt.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to the safety and freshness of all consumables, agricultural and butchery products via its full integration from the farming, slaughtering to preparing for its customers.

Olurotimi Bajomo, Centre Manager, Circle Mall, said the company went through several insurance and other processes to restart its operations.

Mr Bajomo, assuring its customers of a rejigged security architecture, said the management had introduced several physical reenactments on the premises to avert any form of mishappening.

“The management of the mall has introduced physical reenactments such as roller shutter doors, and engaged the services of the Nigeria Police and military officials as well as other security outfits to guarantee the safety of investments, people and properties.

“The management has also begun community liaison to engage the community better to protect against a repeat of any negative occurrences.

“The company is ready to provide bigger and better services to all its customers,” he said.

(NAN)