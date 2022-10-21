The Lagos State commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotosho, has spoken on why the state is not experiencing a flood.
Mr Omotosho while appearing as a guest on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Friday said the state is “safe” and “not “floating” because of the proactive measures the government has put in place.
With over 600 lives lost and properties worth billions destroyed, the country is arguably facing one of its worst flooding incidents since 2012.
The recent floods have displaced more than a million persons from their homes as some of the government’s infrastructural facilities were also affected by this unprecedented development.
Some of the most affected states include Kogi, Anambra, Rivers, Benue, Yobe, Delta, Cross River, and Bayelsa.
The commissioner said that, unlike other states, the government in Lagos has “invested in cleaning all our big drainage channels” and “all of our drains.”
“We have about 200 secondary channels, all of them are being cleaned because we envisage that this year could be much,” he said.
“So, instead of people talking about Lagos state government asking people to take precautionary measures, which is what any responsible government should be doing.
“We should be getting kudos that people, their homes are not sinking because they can still drive on roads.
“Anytime, it is flooded in Lagos, after hours of a rebound in the metropolis, what you see is just a flash flood. Because after about one hour, two hours, just relax. Calm down. You see that the water will disappear because there is a drainage system that is working.”
Earlier, the state government had through the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, placed some areas on flood alert.
Ketu, Alapere, Agric, Owode Onirin, Ajegunle, Alagbole, Kara, Isheri Olowora, Mile 12 and others are among the areas likely to be affected by flood.
