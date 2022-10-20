Owners of Ileri Oluwa House of Hope Hospital in Ondo town have shut down operations after hoodlums broke into the facility and carted away equipment worth millions of naira.

The founder of the hospital, Hakeem Oyeneyin, said on Wednesday that the incident happened on Sunday night, describing it as disheartening.

According to him, the hoodlums entered through the hospital roof and window.

He noted that the hospital would be shut down pending the time the community will assure 100 per cent safety of lives and properties.

The State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the matter.

The spokesperson of the command, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the command will get to the root of the matter.

“It was a case of burglary and we have commenced investigation into it,” she said.