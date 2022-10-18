The police in Lagos have confirmed the arrest of Ikechukwu Ogbonna, also known as IVD, in the Lekki area of the state.

The state’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that Mr Ogbonna was arrested after his wife suffered fatal burns at their Lekki residence.

He had via his Twitter handle on Monday said that the car dealer is currently in their custody.

“Contrary to claims by family and friends that 37-year-old Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD is on the run, he has been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba,” he had tweeted.

Mr Ogbonna and his wife, Abimbola Martins, had been married for over 10 years, with the union blessed with five children.

Mr Hundeyin said the police are still investigating the incident.

In a social media post on Saturday, the deceased’s sister announced her demise.

Allegations

On Wednesday, two days before her death, the deceased and her husband got into a fight and she poured kerosene on herself, leading to her death.

But the deceased’s siblings claimed that her husband’s actions led to her demise.

There are also claims that she suffered domestic violence in her marriage.

Oyindamola Martins, the deceased brother, in an Instagram Live chat with Daddy Freeze, a radio broadcaster, said that his late sister set the house ablaze and poured kerosene on herself thinking the husband would stop her.

“…as she lit the curtains and as it was burning, then she dragged the papers (house documents) from him, then he pushed her off his body and it got her into the curtains,” he alleged.

“…she suffered 100 degrees burns. When she was on fire, her husband stood in front of her doing nothing…”

He said the 32-year-old had known her husband since she was 18-years-old.

And despite several warnings from her family against the relationship, she had chosen to stay with the alleged abuser.

“We did everything, this matter didn’t start from now. It started when she was 18-years-old, dropping out of school and giving him all her school fees,” he said.

She was rushed to a hospital, but eventually gave up the ghost at the hospital due to the high level of the burns.

Following his wife’s death, Mr Ogbonna, in a now deleted Instagram post, alleged that his deceased wife was disrespectful and violent.

He claimed that his deceased wife hit and injured him “see what she did to me? She just hit me right now. This is me bleeding. I won’t take this.”

“My greatest hurt will be at my funeral, everyone will be like, Bimbo was such a fantastic human, a clown, she’s that one person you had on your sos call,” he wrote in another post.

“She had the biggest heart, very smart, she looked out for her family. Bobby yen yen yen, my corpse will wake up and shout ‘Shut up all of you and put me inside the ground let me be with the lord.’”