The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described a statement credited to his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, that he won’t support his second term ambition as “an empty threat.”

Mr Amosun, who is now the senator representing Ogun Central, in an interview with the BBC declared that he won’t support the re-election bid of the governor.

Mr Abiodun said Mr Amosun was playing “dirty politics” by openly declaring to work for the emergence of an opposition governorship candidate, Bisi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Party (ADC). He added that the ex-governor would fail again “just like he did in 2019.”

The governor reacted to Mr Amosun during a meeting with members of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, on Saturday.

Mr Abiodun described the former governor’s outburst as an “empty threat of a falling man”, adding that “my second term is already ordained by God”.

He noted that it is a pity that the former governor has quickly forgotten how his adopted candidate lost woefully during the last general election, even when he was still in office as the governor.

“The same thing that person did in 2019 and failed woefully, even when he was still the governor in the state, he is now preparing to fail again and even fall down,” said Mr Abiodun.

“We are waving goodbye to him now, he is not even a candidate of any political party; he is nothing and he is saying he will stop a governor that God has ordained, he will definitely fail again by the grace of God.

“Being a governor is not a family inheritance. I am not a king, I am governor today because of your support, but, there are some people who are hell bent on fighting God.

“They fought us before the election, they even went to court from May to December, 2019, they still failed. The Almighty God who ensured my victory in 2019 is still on the throne.”

The governor promised that he will provide a mechanic village with electricity transformers.

He also added that the automobile technicians in the state would be provided with soft loans to help their business.

“As we bring investors here, as they come here to live, work and play, their vehicles will need servicing, we must support them to provide those services.

“I will provide you with transformers, I am going to ensure that we put together a scheme for them, like we have the Oko’owo Dapo for the women, these are people who have a means of income, at times, they need to stock on maybe motor parts or tools for their profession.

“So, we will provide some kind of soft loan that will allow them to generate money, transformers will be provided for them; we will visit their Mechanic Villages and grade them when the season is more stable and when the rain begins to subside.”