The police in Ogun say they have arrested three men for allegedly attempting to kidnap their former employer who sacked them in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state

The suspects were identified by the police as Peter Nse, 24, Chukwuma Nwobodo, 48 years, and Michael Umanah, 30 years.

The police made this known through a statement on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the trio were arrested after a complaint was lodged at Igbeba divisional police headquarters by one Ifenuga Olayinka.

Mr Olayinka reportedly told the police that he received a text message on his phone from someone who described himself as “Killer Vagabond of Africa”.

In the said message, the suspect (s) directed the complainant to pay N5 million into a bank account sent to him or risk being kidnapped within the shortest possible time.

Upon the report, the DPO of Igbeba Division, Musiliu Doga, detailed detectives to unravel those behind the message.

According to Mr Oyeyemi, the detectives had embarked on a “technical and intelligence-based investigation” which he said led them to Anambra State, where two of the suspects, Messrs Nse and Nwobodo were arrested.

Their arrest, he said, also led the detectives to Ago Iwoye, where the third suspect, Mr Umanah, was nabbed.

Mr Oyeyemi said, “It was when they were brought before the complainant that he identified them as his former employees, whom he laid off not quite long ago for certain misconducts.”

Mr Oyeyemi noted that the suspects confessed during interrogation that they committed the crime.

“They claimed to have made the attempt just because they were unhappy as the complainant terminated their appointment.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Lanre Bankole, has directed the transfer of the suspects to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department, CIID, for investigation.