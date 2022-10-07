The Nigerian Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command, says it has impounded 23 trailers conveying bags of foreign parboiled rice during its operations in the third quarter of the year.

The seized trailers included two trucks, with the Dangote logo inscribed on them, loaded with the foreign rice hidden within bags of cement.

The seizure comes barely two months after some trucks bearing the Dangote logo were impounded for smuggling contrabands.

Bamidele Makinde, the Customs area controller, told journalists at a press briefing in Idiroko, Ogun State, on Friday that findings showed that the Dangote-inscribed trucks used for the smuggling are not owned by the company.

He added that they are operated by individuals who transport cement on franchise agreement with the company.

“These people you see smuggling with trucks with Dangote imprinted on them are not real Dangote trucks. They are not owned by the company, but they operate on under a franchise agreement.”

The customs boss listed the command’s seizures for the quarter as 11,358 bags of smuggled foreign rice of 50kg each, which is about 38 Trailer loads; three trucks loaded 513 bags of smuggled rice intercepted during anti-smuggling operations along Obada axis and Ibese/Itori road, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, respectively.

“In addition to the above, the Command recorded seizures of 1,550 pieces of used tyres and 180 bales of used clothings in a warehouse situated along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

“Details of other seizures and their DPVs are 227 seizures, comprising of 16 units of vehicles used as means of conveyance; two units of used vehicles (Tokunbo); 2,706 kegs (67,650 Litres) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), eight units of motorcycles (means of conveyance),” Mr Makinde said.

He listed other impounded items to include; 80 kegs of vegetable oil (25 liters each); 201 bales and 76 sacks of second-hand clothing; 89 bales of textile (wrapper) among others.

Mr Makinde further disclosed that the import duties and other revenues generated from the auction sales of petrol is N38.5 million.