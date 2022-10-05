Ahead of the 2023 general elections, INEC in Lagos State says 394 candidates of different political parties are jostling for the 40 seats in the state’s House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that governorship and houses of assembly elections were scheduled to hold across the country on 11 March 2023.

According to the final list of governorship and house of assembly candidates displayed on Wednesday at the commission’s office in Yaba, 16 candidates of different political parties are contesting the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state.

The list was signed by Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the secretary of INEC.

According to the list, the candidates for the assembly seats in Lagos State are contesting on the platform of 16 of the 18 registered political parties in the country.

The list showed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had contestants in all the 40 state constituencies.

While the Action Alliance (AA) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) fielded candidates in 36 state constituencies each, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Boot Party (BP) had candidates for 34 state constituencies each.

The African Action Congress (AAC) is contesting in 21 state constituencies while Accord (A), Action People’s Party (APP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Young Progressives Party (YPP) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP) filed candidates in less than 10 state constituencies each.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) did not field candidates for the state assembly election in the state.

NAN reports that the governorship list shows that only 16 of the 18 registered political parties fielded contestants, out of which only two candidates are female while the remaining 14 are male.

Only candidates of the APM and APP are female: Funmilayo Kupokiyi, 51, and Abiola Adeyemi, 44 respectively.

The other governorship candidates are Dickson Olaogun (A), Abdulrasaq Balogun (AA), Akeem Olayiwola (AAC), Olufunso Doherty( ADC), Bamidele Ishola (ADP), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (APC), Olawale Oluwo (BP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (LP) and Olanrewaju Jim-Kamal (NNPP).

Others are Braithwaite Ishola (NRM), Olajide Adediran (PDP), Taofeek Uthman (SDP), Wasiu Ajayi (YPP) and Adenipebi Mode-Adekunle (ZLP).

APGA and PRP did not field candidates for the governorship seat.

According to the list, Mr Olaogun (65) of Accord Party is the oldest while Mr Rhodes-Vivour (39) of LP is the youngest.

(NAN)