A witness in the trial of murder and rape suspect, Andrew Ominikoron, has told the court that the deceased’s pubic area was found “damaged.”

Abegunde Ayanwola, the deceased’s brother, gave his testimony on Thursday at the High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

Mr Ominikoron, a driver, is accused of raping and murdering a 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola, in February inside a BRT bus.

He is also accused of raping another passenger, Maryjane Odezelu, on 25 November 2021.

Testimony

Mr Ayanwola said the deceased was the last child of ten children.

He said that on 27 February (Sunday), he received a call from his Kano-based brother, Daniel, asking for their sister.

“I called home to find out if she was there and was told that she wasn’t. And her colleague told me that Bamise was coming to my house on a surprise visit to be with my wife,” he said.

“Then the lady told me that something happened in the bus that she boarded and she told me that it was a BRT bus. And I said that if she took the BRT bus she would be safe.”

Mr Ayanwola told the court that he became alarmed when the colleague sent the voice note they shared on WhatsApp.

“So, I called my sister to report at the station,” he said.

He said that on Monday, he went to the BRT station, Terminal Three, to report the matter but was directed to the Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL).

“We were referred to two CSO and they said that none of the drivers reported a case of a missing person,” he said.

“And I asked to have access to their CCTV so that we can know what transpired in their vehicle,” he said.

He further said the officials told him to get a police report to access their CCTV.

He said they were “badly treated” at the police division and had to go back to the LBSL where one Mr Aluko admitted that a bus was missing.

He said he wrote a letter to the office of the commissioner for transportation, the Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), and the state House of Assembly.

He said they reported the matter to the Jakande Police Division and the police boss said it was no longer a case of a missing person but a kidnap case.

“Some guys on social media said we should release the phone number of Bamise to them because they wanted to track her number. After some time, they told us that we should go to Shagamu,” he said.

“After some time, they said the phone has left that vicinity and is around Ososa village. We couldn’t find my sister.

“On March 7, someone said we should go and check Ebute-Ero police station. On getting there, we showed them the picture of my sister. My sister died on the night of 26 and the police took over the body.

“She was coming to my house, she was the only one who knew when my wife would deliver. She died because she was coming to my house,” he said amidst tears.

He said he found his sister’s body at the morgue where it was tagged unknown. “Not up to 30 minutes after, my brother called and the driver of the vehicle was apprehended.”

WhatsApp voice note

During the court proceedings, the voice note exchanged by the deceased and her friend was admitted as evidence.

In the voice note exchange, the deceased said she was alone on the bus, and that the driver had refused to pick up other passengers.

Later she sent another voice message that the driver had taken a lady and three males into the bus.

Then the friend sent a message asking if she had gotten to her bus stop but the message wasn’t answered.

Describing the “damaged” pubic area, Mr Ayanwola said that “I saw traces of blood on that part.”

During cross-examination, the defence lawyer, Abayomi Omotubora, asked that he explain what he meant by “damaged lower part.”

“She was a virgin. She was badly raped by maybe two or three men and you want me to describe that? I will not do that,” the witness responded.

Apology

Earlier in the hearing, Mr Omotubora apologised “for coming late,” to the last sitting.

“It was due to the unprecedented traffic jam coming from Ikorodu,” he added.

But the judge, Sherifat Sonaike, informed him that since he has refused to attend the court, she has directed someone else to take his position.

“I just want to serve a note of warning. Now, after today, if you fail to attend any of the court proceedings. I will report you to the NBA and if you come back thereafter I will report to the appropriate authority, she said.

“You’re here to protect him. If you decide not to appear in court, … a slightest ruling in court can take his liberty away.”

The judge said his repeated absence is a sign of disrespect to the court.

“My Lord did not hear from me before concluding that I disrespected the court,” the lawyer replied.

But the judge fired back and said “once you have taken up a matter, you will take it to a logical conclusion. Or else I will take it to the NBA disciplinary committee.”

The lawyer responded, “the disciplinary committee of the NBA will hear me.”

Another witness

Mr Omotubora objected to the testimony of a First Bank official stating that the witness was not listed in the list of witnesses to be called.

He said the prosecution is springing a surprise on the defendant. “It is a capital trial. My lord with due respect to the learned silk who I hold in high esteem that the state cannot afford to be shopping for witnesses,” he added.

But the prosecution led by the state’s Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said Mr Omotubora’s objection “is misconstrued and unfounded.”

He added that the witness was called upon by the court on 10 May “to come and testify or tender documents.”

He asked the court to “debunk the submission that the defence is taken by surprise” and dismiss his objection.

The judge discountenanced the defence lawyer’s objection.

The witness, Ikegwuonu Chukwurah, a business manager with First Bank for ten years, said he was directed to come and present the statement of account of Maryjane Odezulu, an alleged rape victim of the suspect.

The witness presented the bank account statement and the judge admitted and marked it Exhibit 7.

He told the court that on 25 November 2021, “there was a credit deposit from Ominikoron Nice to the beneficiary (Mary Odezulu) account.”

During cross-examination, he told the court that a customer does not need to present evidence of employment to open a savings account with the bank.

The lawyer also pointed out that all deposits made into the account were withdrawn immediately, Mr Chukwurah agreed.

“From the entries in that statement, since the inception, there has not been a meaningful deposit of above N15000,” the lawyer asked.

“On 19 October, there was a deposit of N30,000 and on 22 October N24,000,” the witness replied.

“Those are the only meaningful deposits,” the lawyer asked.

“During the period, yes,” the witness replied.

Another witness, Victoria Anoke, who attended the court sitting virtually, could not be taken due to network hitches.

Mr Onigbanjo said the witness had come to the court three times from Delta State without being taken because of the defendant’s lawyer’s absence.

Mr Omotubora apologised to the court for his repeated absence.

The court adjourned to 25 and 31 October.