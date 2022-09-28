Laolu Martins, the co-founder of Bukka Hut, a leading fast-food chain in Nigeria, is dead.

He died on Tuesday.

Rasheed Jaiyeola, Bukka Hut’s managing director and CEO, in a statement via Twitter confirmed the news.

“With a heavy heart we regret to announce the demise of one of our directors and co-owners, Mr Olaolu Martins who was until his death, a key contributor and strong pillar to our business from inception to date,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. May his dear soul rest in perfect peace.”

Mr Rasheed did not state how or what led to Mr Martin’s death.

“We hereby solicit the support and understanding of everyone as the family grieves the loss of our beloved Laolu in our privacy,” another statement seen by the newspaper reads.

The deceased is survived by his wife, children, aged mother, father and his siblings.

Mr Rasheed said that further announcements will be made by the family.

Biography

Martins started his career in 1999 at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

He joined Investment Banking & Trust Company Plc now Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc where he served in the Financial Control and Trade Finance/Foreign Operations units of the Bank before being seconded to Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Ltd where at various times he was Financial Controller, Head Asset Management and lastly Head Stockbroking.

He later resigned in 2005 to join Shell Nig. CPFA Ltd, the Fund Manager of the Shell Companies in Nigeria Pensions Scheme where he was Head, Investments up till 2008 when he resigned to join Nigeria International Security Limited, NISL, an independent financial services firm specialising in investments within the Nigerian space.