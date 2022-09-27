The Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants Forum has promised to deliver at least three million votes to Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the incumbent governor of the state during the 2023 general election.

The forum comprises 149 aspirants who contested the party’s primaries but failed to get the ticket to run for seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

They spoke to journalists in Lagos on Monday.

They said although some of them felt aggrieved with the outcome of the party’s primaries, they have bowed to party supremacy and also resolved to work for its common good.

The coordinator of the forum, Adeyinka Odukoya, said they have resolved to ensure the APC records a clean sweep across all the elections in the state.

“Despite missing out on the tickets after primaries, our members are indeed committed to accepting and submitting themselves to the supremacy of the party, hence our irrevocable commitment to deliver for our party at all levels

“Our commitment to ensuring total victory for our party is unquestionable.”

“We have conceptualised and are ready to roll out our campaign strategy with a grand vision to deliver a minimum of three million votes for our Presidential and Governorship candidates in the next election.”

In July 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State said the state has about seven million registered voters.

Dare Dada, the forum’s spokesperson, said they are ready to get a chunk of the eligible voters for the APC.

According to him, the closeness of its members to the grassroots and their reach across the constituencies would be put to maximum use for the needed results.

The group said it would do all within its power to reach out to many Nigerians, party and non-party members who possess the Permanent Voters Card. They assured them they would convert and convince them to vote for the APC in the state.

“Our target will majorly be the market. It is a convergent point from where believe we can penetrate every household,” Mr Dada said.

“Whatever we are doing as a forum is not in isolation. It is in tandem with our great party, which we are all keen to see succeed at the next polls.

As contained in the INEC timetable, the presidential and national assembly elections have been slated for 25th February 2023, while governorship and state assembly elections will be held on 11th March 2023.