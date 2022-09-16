Milan Dikio, the sacked interim administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), has congratulated his successor, Barry Ndiomu, on his appointment.

Mr Dikio, a retired colonel, was removed on Thursday through a statement from a presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

Mr Dikio in a statement on Friday expressed confidence that Mr Ndiomu, a retired major general, would build and expand the foundation he laid to transform ex-agitators into net contributors to the economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mr Dikio was first appointed for one year in August 2020 and reappointed for another one year in 2021.

Mr Dikio called on the public to support Mr Ndiomu to enable him to succeed in his “new critical assignment”.

“In the two years that I served as interim administrator, our mission to transform our ex-agitators to become net contributors to the economy of the Niger Delta and the nation at large has been firmly set on course.

“This foundation will doubtless serve my successor well in giving effect to the next phase of the President’s agenda for the PAP in particular and the Niger Delta region.

“I, therefore, warmly congratulate the newly appointed administrator, Gen. Ndiomu, to whom, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his wisdom has entrusted the next phase of this critical national assignment.

“I urge all stakeholders to avail him the same support and cooperation extended to me, while praying for God’s speed and wisdom for him, as he engages on this onerous task,” he said.

Mr Dikio thanked Mr Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve the country.

“I wish to also place on record my immense appreciation to the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Major General Babagana Monguno for his direction and peerless support throughout the period of my service as the IA.

“The clear repositioning of the programme, resulting in the relative stability of the Niger Delta region would not have been possible without the leadership and unwavering support of the President, NSA, Chief of Staff to the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the ex-agitators and key stakeholders in the region.

“I deeply appreciate my team of special assistants and team of very dedicated support staff who worked tirelessly to return the PAP to its original mandate”.

The new interim administrator, Mr Ndiomu hails from Odoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and was admitted to the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of 29th Regular Combatant Course.

He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in 1983.

He held several commands and staff appointments in the course of his successful military career. He retired in December 2017.

Mr Ndiomu also trained as a lawyer, is an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Harvard Kennedy School, and George C Marshall Centre for European Security Studies, among others.

