An official of the Lagos State government, Jubril Gawat, has laid bare the reasons the state government sold vehicles impounded for various traffic offences.

Mr Gawat, a media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Friday via his Twitter handle that the owners of the impounded vehicles ran away and failed to turn up for “court process.”

THREAD: FACTS about the Lagos State Auction Process that happened yesterday. 1. The Lagos State Taskforce in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Justice auctioned 134 forfeited and abandoned vehicles at the Taskforce compound in Alausa, Ikeja. pic.twitter.com/5Unkku6P76 — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) September 16, 2022

The state government had, on Thursday, auctioned 134 forfeited and abandoned vehicles at the Taskforce compound in Alausa, Ikeja.

Mr Gawat said the state government followed “due process” in accordance with the law before carrying out the auction exercise.

“Some of the cars being auctioned here were confiscated Not for ONE WAY Alone, there are other offences that attract just a fine but some people ran away from the Court Process, that’s why they have been forfeited to the State Government after the stipulated period (BY LAW),” he said.

“The Coordinator of The Lagos State Special Offenses Mobile Court was present at the Auction venue, she says exercise is seamless and well organised and also disclosed that all 134 vehicles on display had gone through due process of the COURT OF LAW before being forfeited.

The Taskforce chairman, Shola Jejeloye, urged the public to desist from committing crime or traffic offences “as no one would be spared if found wanting.”

Trending videos

In one of the trending videos captured at the public auction, a man broke down in tears and was begging the bidders to stop bidding for his vehicle.

According to the Vanguard newspaper, a widow, Dorothy Dike, and her son, Osinachi Ndukwe, wept as they begged for price reduction while the vehicle they bought N1.8 million on hire purchase was being auctioned for N450,000.