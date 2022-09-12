The Alumni Association Building within the University of Lagos was razed by fire on Sunday.
The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in a statement via its Twitter handle on Sunday said that no fatality was recorded in the incident.
The management said the fire started at about 10 a.m. but did not mention what triggered the incident.
“The fire was swiftly checked by officers of the Fire Service, after it was detected by security operatives at the location,” the statement reads.
“This prompt response prevented any further damage to the building.
“The affected area has since been cordoned off for investigation.
“Members of the university community and general public are hereby assured that no fatality was recorded, and the situation is fully under control.”
Meanwhile, video footage posted by a Twitter user showed a thick smoke emanating from a GTbank structure within the campus.
Adejoke Alaga-Ibrahim, the institution’s spokesperson, told PREMIUM TIMES that the GTbank is part of the “several buildings” in the Alumni section.
