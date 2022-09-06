The police in Ogun State, on Monday said two women, Christiana-D’ivoire Iyama and Margaret Ogwu, were arrested for allegedly operating a baby factory at Agbado area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement in Ota, adding that the two suspects were arrested on August 27.

Mr Oyeyemi explained that the suspects were arrested following information received at Agbado Divisional Headquarters that Iyama, of No.4, Ibrahim Famiyiwa St., Agbado, was operating a baby factory where she harboured young girls and hired men to impregnate them.

He explained further that she would collect the baby on delivery and sell to waiting buyers.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Agbado Division, SP Awoniyi Adekunle, mobilised his detectives to the area where the said Iyama and Ogwu were arrested.

“During preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Ogwu was one of the girls harboured by Iyama, who employed the services of men to impregnate her and collected the child on delivery, which she usually sold at the rate of N400,000 to one of her customers,” the police spokesman said.

The PPRO said she also confessed to the police that, she had sold up to three children from different women to different customers.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the transfer of the case to Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

(NAN)