The governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Ogun State in the forthcoming general election, David Bamgbose, has died, seven days after the party presented him as its flagbearer

The politician’s Personal Assistant, Oduntan Olayemi, confirmed the sudden death, explaining that he (Bamgbose) earlier complained of weakness and was taken to a private hospital in the Olomore area of Abeokuta.

Mr Olayemi, who is a senior pastor at Peace and Love Church, said the hospital management thereafter referred him to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

He said on their way to the FMC, the family made a detour because of the urgency over his condition, and went straight to Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro in the town.

The personal assistant said Mr Bamgbose was subsequently admitted, adding that his condition immediately deteriorated and he was placed on oxygen, to revive him. He thereafter gave up the ghost

“I got back to the hospital this morning (Friday) and I met him breathing too fast and heavy. I was at where I went to get him some prescribed medication that he has passed on”, Mr Olayemi said.

Mr Bamgbose was, last Saturday, officially presented by his party at a press conference held at Iwe-Iroyin Press Centre, in Abeokuta, where he described himself as the best choice to govern the state in 2023.

The deceased said his party emerged at a time people can take their destinies in their own hands, and that they should be vigilant in looking at the quality, competence, antecedents of candidates and what the party stand for

“I Prof David Olufemi Bamgbose stands and as a better choice for the people of Ogun State in the forthcoming 2023 general election in all ramifications coupled with the fact that PRP is a party that identifies with the masses and less privileged in the society.

“We will not be a government controlled by godfathers. The presidential candidate of our great party, PRP is the scion of the late martyr of democracy, Kola Abiola, is a reflection of the struggle and image of the establishment of democracy in Nigeria.

“We will also involve the spirit of the symbol of the democratic struggle late Chief MKO Abiola to support us in our strive to establish a truly democratic society that he fought and died for, our society is not free and democratic yet because of undemocratic procedure and effect of monetization of our body polity.”