The Chairman of the House Committee on Information in the Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday said the lawmakers suspended sitting until further notice “due to one reason or the other.”

Yusuf Adejojo (APC, Abeokuta South I) said the decision to suspend sitting had been made before the arrest of the Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, on Thursday morning.

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested Mr Oluomo around 9:00 a.m. at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

“The House was supposed to sit today but due to one reason or the other, our sitting has been postponed until further notice,” Mr Adejojo said.

Asked if the postponement was due to the Speaker’s arrest, Adejojo said, “Well, it might be, but the information about the postponement has been out before the arrest of the Speaker.

“But it might be because as the Speaker, he is the one that will preside over the sitting, so the postponement might be because of this,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the EFCC operatives took Mr Oluomo to their office in Lagos for questioning.

The lawmaker and the anti-graft agency have been at loggerheads since early 2021 when the members of the House were invited for questioning over alleged financial misappropriation.

Efforts to speak with both the Clerk of the Assembly, Adeyemo Taiwo, and the spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, on Thursday were unsuccessful.

While the clerk’s phone was switched off, Mr Uwujaren didn’t pick his call or reply to a text message.

Abdulgafar Adeleye, Mr Oluomo’s spokesperson, did not also respond to requests for comments.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the speaker is enmeshed in a financial scandal that is currently being investigated by the EFCC.

After several invitations from the anti-graft agency, the Assembly sued the agency and the former Deputy Speaker, Oludare Kadiri.

The Assembly accused both Mr Kadiri and the agency of witch-hunting the legislators.