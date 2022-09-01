Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.

The anti-graft agency arrested Mr Oluomo around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

A source at the Ogun Assembly told PREMIUM TIMES that the operatives picked up Mr Oluomo to answer questions bordering on alleged financial misappropriation.

Abdulgafar Adeleye, Mr Oluomo’s spokesperson, did not respond to requests for comments.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the speaker is currently enmeshed in a financial scandal which is currently been investigated by the anti graft agency.

After several invitations from the anti graft agency, the assembly filed charges against the anti-graft agency and the former Deputy Speaker, Oludare Kadiri.

The Assembly accused both Mr Kadiri and the agency of connivance to witch-hunt the legislators.

Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC spokesperson, did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Sources at the commission, however, said the operatives took Mr Oluomo to their Lagos office, for questioning.

Details later…