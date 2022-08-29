The Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has granted leave to the All Progressives Congress (second respondent) to inspect the documents and other forms used by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the conduct of the governorship election in the state.

The tribunal had earlier granted the same leave to the petitioner and candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the 18 June poll, Segun Oni.

Mr Oni had petitioned the tribunal after losing the election to the APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji.

He is praying the tribunal to declare him the winner having polled the highest number of lawful votes cast in the election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also contested the election through Bisi Kolawole, an ally of former governor, Ayo Fayose.

Mr Kolawole, who came third, is not contesting the results of the election and has since congratulated the candidate of the APC, who was declared the winner by INEC.

READ ALSO:

At Monday’s proceeding, the tribunal granted the prayer brought through a motion ex parte by the counsel to APC, Kabir Akingbolu, who stood in for the lead counsel, Akin Olujimi (SAN).

The motion, he argued, was pursuant to Section 6(6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, Section 47(1) of the first schedule of the Electoral Act, Section 146(1) and (2) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The motion sought “An order, granting leave to the second respondent to move the applicant outside the pre-hearing session.

“An order of the tribunal permitting the applicant or its agents for the purpose of defending the petition, to take certified copies and conduct manual/physical inspection of all electoral materials used in the conduct of the Governorship election into the office of the Governorship of Ekiti State held on 18th June, 2022, in all the 16 local governments areas of Ekiti State”

“An order directing the fourth respondent and any other agents of the fourth respondent to allow the applicant and/or its counsel to inspect and if deemed necessary make/procure certified true copies of the BVAS, accredited voters, print-outs, scanned and transmitted documents, among others.”

In his ruling, the Chairman of the tribunal, Wilfred Kpochi, granted the prayers of the APC.

The judge, while granting the ex-parte motion, said, “it is germane for the applicant to defend the petition. Also, the oral application by the second respondent as prayed at the tribunal is granted.”

The tribunal urged the fourth respondent, INEC, to grant APC access to inspect all documents and materials used for the conduct of the Ekiti Governorship election on June 18.

Mr Oni, in his suit, urged the tribunal to nullify Mr Oyebanji’s results, saying it was garnered through electoral fraud and excessive vote buying.

He also alleged that the election was marred by other electoral irregularities.