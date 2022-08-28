The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) says that 22,500 children died from air pollution in the state in 2021.

It stated that the figure was 75 per cent of 30,000 people who died in 2021 in the state due to the bad environment.

The General Manager, LASEPA, Dolapo Fasawe, disclosed this to journalists on the sidelines of the official kick-off ceremony for the “EKO Clean Air” project on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the project is “Breathe Clean Air Now”.

Ms Fasawe said that the figures were derived from a report which recorded the impact of air pollution on the health of residents.

The GM said that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had been very deliberate and proactive in its resolve to deliver clean air and a sustainable environment to Lagos residents.

She noted that upon resumption, the governor prioritised health and the environment in the administration’s THEMES agenda “because there is no good health without a good environment.

“Eko for Clean Air is preaching prosperity, good health, increased GDP and increased productivity for the people of Lagos State.

“We are currently in Itedo community and the response has been mind-blowing.

“We did Air Quality Study before this intervention and we also did something called the K-A-P: Knowledge, Attitude and Practices and we realised that a lot of persons did not know the effects of air pollution on health.

“So, our coming here to preach clean energy and recycling, the people are excited and they are committed to partnering with the government on the project.”