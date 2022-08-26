The police in Lagos have arrested one Billy Tokunbo for flouting the traffic law and assaulting one of its officers.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, shared the update on his Twitter handle on Friday.

The suspect, Billy King Tokunbo, who drove against traffic, was immediately arrested. His Toyota Corolla car with registration number LSR 430 FT was equally impounded immediately. He is to be arraigned for his traffic offence and assault on a police officer. Updates to follow.

“The suspect, Billy King Tokunbo, who drove against traffic, was immediately arrested,” he wrote.

“His Toyota Corolla car with registration number LSR 430 FT was equally impounded immediately. He is to be arraigned for his traffic offence and assault on a police officer. Updates to follow.”

If found guilty of traffic infraction, the suspect would face up to a year in prison and his vehicle forfeited.

Condemnation

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday condemned the assault of the unidentified police officer.

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, had shared the video on his Twitter handle condemning the act.

“We condemn this act in totality,” Mr Adejobi posted.

“Whatever that must have transpired between them, the man ought not to have assaulted and embarrassed a police officer, in uniform, this way. It’s a disgrace to our country and the constituted authority; and he must face the music.

Video

In the video, an armed police officer could be seen being dragged by the waist by the suspect towards his vehicle.

However, the armed police officer exercised restraint in the 25 seconds video and made no attempt to defend himself.

For assaulting a police officer, Mr Hundeyin told PREMIUM Times that the suspect will be charged for “serious assault” because it involved a law enforcement officer.

And if found guilty, he would spend three years behind bars.