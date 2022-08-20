The Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State have distanced their members from Friday night’s attack on Kafayat Oyetola, the wife of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The party, in a statement by Oladele Bamiji, the PDP Media Director in Osun, said the security details attached to Mrs Oyetola caused the attack.

Hoodlums reportedly hurled stones at the convoy of the Osun First Lady on Friday night around Owode Ede market in Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that trouble started when security operatives attached to Mrs Oyetola attempted to clear the traffic caused by a truck suspected to be faulty near the market to allow for easy passage of her convoy.

Police said they had arrested five people after the incident.

PDP account

In their account of what happened on Friday night, the PDP issued a statement titled ‘How First Lady’s Escorts Beat Up Truck Driver, Sparking Public Reaction.’

“We are shocked to read this morning the futile attempt by the office of the outgoing First Lady to cover up the irresponsible conduct of her escort who beat up a truck driver at Owode, leading to public angry reactions against her entire convoy,” the party said in the statement.

“According to eyewitness accounts, yesterday was Owode Ede market day and the road was expectedly crowded.

“A truck had developed a fault right in the middle of the road with the driver making efforts to get it to work.

“That was the point the First Lady’s convoy arrived at the scene and instead of helping to clear the traffic hold up , the security operatives around the First Lady pounced on the truck driver, beating him to a state of stupor.”

The PDP further said this act of the escort allegedly spurred the anger of the residents against the convoy.

Last month, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP defeated Mr Oyetola, the state governor, polling 403,371 votes against the APC candidate’s 375,027 votes.