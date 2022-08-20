Hoodlums on Friday evening attacked the convoy of Kafayat Oyetola, the wife of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, at Owode Ede in Osun State.

Iluyomade Oluwatumise, Mrs Oyetola’s Press Officer, who confirmed the incident, said no life was lost in the incident.

She added that “some security personnel” attached to the convoy sustained injuries and had been taken to “an undisclosed hospital where they are currently receiving medical attention.”

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that trouble started when security operatives attached to the Osun First Lady attempted to clear the traffic caused by a truck suspected to be faulty around Owode Ede market to allow for easy passage of her convoy.

A resident of Ede, who identified herself simply as Suliat, said the attack was a calculated one.

“I am not sure if the truck was faulty or not, but what I saw was that people started stoning the convoy from different directions for no reason,” she said.

“Shortly after that, we started to hear gunshots and at that point, everybody took to their heels.”

Reports initially said gunmen attacked Mrs Oyetola’s convoy but witnesses said only stones were hurled at her. It was not clear whether the gunshots fired were from the first lady’s security details or her attackers.

Ede is the hometown of the Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

Another witness told PREMIUM TIMES that a stone hit one of Mrs Oyetola’s security details, prompting them to shoot into the air to scare the hoodlums.

“The situation lasted for about five minutes, forcing the traders and motorists to run for safety before the convoy eventually escaped the attack,” the witness said.

Police react

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola, said one of the officers of the State Security Service attached to the governor’s wife was injured in the attack.

She noted that five of the hoodlums have been arrested by the police.

“On 19/08/2022 at about 2040hrs, credible information was received that at Owode-ede market express way, some hoodlums were attacking the convoy of Osun State first lady,” Mrs Opalola said.

“DPI ‘A’ Division Ede promptly mobilized and led detectives to the scene, the team where they met CSP Daud Ismail, the CSO to his Excellency, the executive Governor of Osun State and he stated that one Omolola Opeyemi ‘m’ of Ijebu-Ode, a driver of one truck without reg number blocked the movement of the first lady.

“As a result of the traffic blocked, the driver was wounded at his forehead while some hoodlums took advantage of that and started stoning the convoy vehicles that got one DSS Personnel wounded,” she added.

“Meanwhile, Investigation is in progress. Further development will be communicated later,” the police spokesperson said.