A presidential spokesperson during the ex-Military President Ibrahim Babangida administration has died.

Duro Onabule, a veteran journalist, died on Tuesday The Guardian newspaper is reporting.

He was 83.

“Chief Duro Onabule died this evening,” a family confirmed on Tuesday evening.

The cause of death is yet to be disclosed by the family.

Mr Onabule was born in Ijebu-Ode of Ogun state on 27 September, 1939.

He attended CMS Grammar School and School of Journalism, London.

Mr Onabule was the National Editor of National Concord from 1984-1985 before he became the Chief Press Secretary to Mr Babangida.

He worked as a reporter of the defunct Daily Express in Lagos in 1961 before he joined the Daily Sketch three years later before returning to the Daily Express.

In 1969, he served as the London correspondent of the Express. In the mid-1970s, he worked for the Daily Times, rising to become a deputy editor.

In May 1985, he was conferred a traditional title – Jagunmolu of Ijebu, Ogun State.

Two years later, he received a foreign honour – Officer of the Order of Mono by the Republic of Togo, and also Officers Cross of the Order of Merit by the Federal Republic of Germany in 1988.

He was also awarded Member of the Victorian Order, UK in 1989.

He was, until his death, a columnist in The Sun newspaper.