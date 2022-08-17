Four teenagers drowned in Elegushi Beach in Lekki, Lagos, on Tuesday, Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson, has said.

Mr Hundeyin, a superintendent of police, said in a Twitter post that the teenagers drowned “after collecting their exam results in school.”

“I’ve talked about drowning in relation to water travel and swimming pools. Still, parents/guardians, have a heart-to-heart talk with your teenagers to avoid losing them,” he tweeted.

“Four teenagers drowned at a Lagos beach today, after collecting their exam results in school🙁. Take heed!”

According to a statement seen by RipplesNigeria newspaper, the incident occurred at an unmanned section of the beach area.

In the statement signed by Ayuba Elegushi for the management, the deceased were among 10 students that went to the beach to celebrate their success in the West African Examination Council School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) examination.

While at the beach, the teenagers did not yield to the authority’s warning about a particular section of the beach.

“The beach authority and security team turned the students back, the boys took a detour and went to an unmanned section of the beach area to swim,” the statement read.

“Unfortunately, about 10 of them were almost drowning before the beach security officers were alerted to the scene and six of them were rescued alive while four were still missing as of press time

While the matter has been reported at the Ilasan Police Station, effort is still on to find the missing boys.”