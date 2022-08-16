The timely intervention of the Police Command in Lagos may have saved 29- year-old man, Sanni Gafar, from mob justice.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, which occurred at Ijora-Badia area of Lagos, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Mr Hundeyin said that at 11.00 a.m. on Monday, the mob descended on Mr Gafar, who they suspected to be a terrorist, but the timely arrival of the police saved him from being lynched.

He said the suspect was allegedly dressed as a woman at the time the mob gathered to lynch him before the police rescued him.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the suspect, who many alleged disguised as a woman, is Sanni Gafar, aged 29.

“He was found with a bag containing three hammers, six screwdrivers, one pair of pliers, one chisel, five spanners, three rolls of black cellophane, cable wires, 20mm bending spring, a pair of black trousers, and a plastic box of clips.

“The investigation is ongoing to ascertain his claim that he is an electrician. He is detained in an undisclosed place,” he said.

Mr Hundeyin said the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Abiodun Alabi, commended the residents of Lagos for their vigilance which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“The CP, however, once again warns against any form of jungle justice.

“All suspicious persons or movements are to be reported to security agencies,” Mr Hundeyin said.

(NAN)