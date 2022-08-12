The governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State, Olutosin Jolaoluwa, has said he would not withdraw from the race.

In a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the APM and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Jolaoluwa, and obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the governorship hopeful stated that he remains the candidate of the party.

Reports that Ibikunle Amosun, the former governor of Ogun State, had withdrawn his support for Adekunle Akinlade, whom he supported in the 2019 governorship election threw Mr Jolaoluwa into the spotlight.

Mr Akinlade, who was the APM’s guber candidate in the 2019 election, defected to the PDP where he is the running mate to the party’s candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Amosun did not support Mr Akinlade’s move.

The former governor, a supporter of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is opposed to the reelection of the party’s candidate in the state, Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Analysts say Mr Jolaoluwa would be prevailed upon to step down for Mr Amosun’s new candidate, presumed to be Biyi Otegbeye, an Ogun West indigene.

The INEC will close the window for the substitution of governorship and House of Assembly candidates on 12th August.

In his letter to the electoral commission, Mr Jolaoluwa maintained that he is still in the race to contest the election, with no intention to step down for anyone.

He called the attention of the party and the INEC to a purported governorship primary election of the APM slated for Thursday, August 11, saying he remains the candidate.

“Sequel to the above, I hereby state categorically that I, Olutosin Emmanuel Jolaoluwa of #19, Alhaji Adeosun Street, Abiola Way, Abeokuta, am the bona-fide Ogun State gubernatorial candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the March 2023 general elections, as published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

Section 31 of the new Electoral Act 2022 states that: “A candidate may withdraw his or her candidature by notice in writing signed by him and delivered personally by the candidate to the political party that nominated him for the election and the political party shall convey such withdrawal to the Commission not later than 90 days to the election.”

The Act states further in Section 33 that: “A political party shall not be allowed to change or substitute its candidate whose name has been submitted under section 29 of this Act, except in the case of death or withdrawal by the candidate:

“Provided that in the case of such withdrawal or death of a candidate, the political party affected shall, within 14 days of the occurrence of the event, hold a fresh primary election to produce and submit a fresh candidate to the Commission for the election concerned.”

Attempts to speak with the chairman of the party, Kehinde Oyatayo, were unsuccessful as his number was not reachable.