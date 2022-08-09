The governorship ambition of Adebayo Adelabu of Accord party on Monday received a major boost as Adegboyega Adegoke, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Fatai Adesina of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined forces with him.

The media aide of Mr Adelabu, Femi Awogboro, said in a statement in Ibadan, that the two politicians decided to join Accord Party to actualise the governorship ambition of Mr Adelabu.

Mr Adelabu, popularly called Penkelemesi, is a former deputy governor of the CBN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adegoke was an APC Senatorial Aspirant for Oyo South, while Mr Adeshina, a former member of the State Assembly.

Mr Awogboro said: “Yes, it’s homecoming for both of them. Adegoke, the Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland and Chairman of Solution FM, contested the primaries for Oyo South Senatorial District in APC.

“Adesina was elected as an Assembly member on the platform of Accord Party in 2015.

READ ALSO:

“Chief Adelabu campaign team is strategically moving. The support we are receiving, especially in the last few weeks, is an indication that Accord is the credible alternative party to move the state forward from 2023.”

He said the party had attracted people who have passion for economic and infrastructure development of the state.

Mr Awogboro said the party would welcome more bigwigs from APC and PDP in the coming months to ensure that good governance was achieved in the state.

Commenting, Mr Adegoke, a Chartered Accountant, said he joined Mr Adelabu’s team with all his political supporters and associates across the state.

He described Mr Adelabu as an asset, saying that the Accord flagbearer would not embezzle public funds or accumulate wealth for himself.

“Adelabu, who has all his investments in the state, will perform excellently better than any of the governorship candidates in other political parties.

“It’s common sense for me to be in support of his ambition, without looking back. Adelabu is someone who has passion for infrastructure development and industrialisation of Oyo State,” he said.

Mr Adegoke said that Mr Adelabu believes in empowerment skills for women, youths and entrepreneurs.

Mr Adeshina said that he had only reunited with Accord and Adelabu for the progress of the state.

(NAN)