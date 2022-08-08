The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has waded into the war of words between Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, and his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, calling for a halt of hostilities.

Mr Amosun had fired the first salvo on Saturday when he called for the removal of the governor in 2023 and alleged that the governor was rigged into office in 2019.

He also claimed that Mr Abiodun had also apologised to him for the stolen mandate, but that would not change his mind about working against his reelection.

Mr Amosun had backed Adekunle Akinlade who contested on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against Mr Abiodun who was the candidate of the APC.

Mr Abiodun defeated Mr Amosun’s preferred candidate with a margin of 19,517 votes.

While the governor emerged winner of the polls with 241,670 votes, Mr Akinlade had 222,153 votes to trail behind in second place.

Mr Amosun, however, went ahead to win his election to represent Ogun Central in the Senate.

The governor had replied to his predecessor, saying he would not be distracted by any person who has a problem with “self-delusion.”

“Ogun State is not anybody’s father’s inheritance,” he had retorted, adding that he would rather focus on his mandate and not join issues with anyone who wants to play god.

The governor also called on the people of the state to ignore his predecessor.

The Zonal Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress in the South-west said it has initiated moves to quench the raging fire that is threatening the APC house in the South-west in view of the general elections ahead.

The National Vice Chairperson, South-west of the party, Isaac Kekemeke, said the party had observed the brewing misunderstanding between the respected leaders/elders of the party in Ogun state.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Kekemeke said although misunderstandings and quarrels were an essentially inevitable part of life and human organisations, the party, especially in the southwest, could not afford any form of dispute at this time.

He said the contention was coming at a time when all hands must be on deck to secure a resounding electoral victory for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

“The party in the zone has already initiated actions to ensure that this family misunderstanding and others elsewhere in the Southwest are amicably resolved,” said Mr Kekemeke.

Mr Kekemeke, who also doubles as the Chairperson of the South-west Executive Committee of the party, appealed to the former governor and his successor to “sheath their swords and direct their supporters to cease henceforth from making public statements that will further divide the party in Ogun State and the zone.”

“I urge all party faithful in the state to remain steadfast, rest assured that, our party will emerge stronger and better,” he added.