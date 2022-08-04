The Ogun State Government says it has given approval for the full reconstruction of the 32 kilometre Sango-Ijoko-Alagbole Road

At a press briefing on Wednesday, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Waheed Odushile, said the decision to take over the road from the Federal Government was reached at a State Executive Meeting held on August 1st.

Mr Odushile noted that contractors have been mobilized to start work on the Sango-Ijoko-Agbado-Akute-Alagbole Road.

The commissioner explained that the first phase of the road reconstruction will start from the Sango and Yakoyo ends.

He said the second phase is the Singer-Toll Gate axis of the Sango/Ota-Abeokuta Expressway.

“The Executive has approved the full reconstruction of the Sango-Ijoko-Agbado road. That particular road is like two kilometres,” he said.

“Because of the length, what we are doing is that it is going to come in two phases to accelerate the project. We will start from the Sango end and Yakoyo end where there is a bridge. We will work from both ends until we get to a meeting point somewhere.

“From the Sango end, we have about 3.5 km pass Ijoko bridge. So if you measure it from that place to around the roundabout, we have about 8.5 km. That is the phase one of that project.

“Phase two is the Lagos-Ogun state end. That one is about 1.5km up to Mr Biggs. So, those are the sections currently approved by the State Executive Council and have already been awarded,” Mr Odushile said.

Speaking further, the Commissioner for Works, Ade Akinsanya, noted that the total reconstruction would be completed on the roads before December.

“The key part of the projects just as I have mentioned will be completed before December of this year because of the urgency,” Mr Akinsanya said.

“There will be a total reconstruction of the new section right from the end of Ijoko bridge because right now, it is like a swimming pool. So, those are the few things we are going to do. The same thing from the Yakoyo end to Mr Biggs. That one will take them less than three months.

“Then, let me move to the Tollgate to Singer. That is 7.5 km. What we are doing there is that we are going to make a sectional rehabilitation. All the bad portions, the way to Idi-ori in Abeokuta, is about 7.5 km which is the worst area we are going to work on.

“The contractors are already at the site right now. They have been working around the clock and the community has been helping them too. There are a lot of activities going on,” Mr Akinsanya said.