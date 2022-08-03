Arise TV anchor, Rufai Oseni, has been found guilty of violating the traffic law in Lagos State, the police have said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state, said the broadcaster was fined N70,000.

“Mr Rufai Oseni was in court earlier today. He was found guilty of contravening Lagos State Transport Law (2018),” he wrote.

“He was subsequently fined Seventy Thousand Naira Only. He made the payment, after which his vehicle was released to him.”

Backstory

The journalist tweeted on Monday that a gun was pointed at him by the police and his vehicle forcefully taken away from him.

“A Nigerian police officer pointed a gun at me and forcefully took my keys and drove my car off, because he wanted to enforce a traffic infraction,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Responding, Mr Hundeyin said the broadcaster had broken the law after he admitted he drove on a BRT lane.

“Your claim that Google maps took you there is not tenable. You disobeyed and resisted the officers. We’ll sanction the officer who misused firearm, if proven.”

But the journalist replied that “a gun was pointed at me and my car was forcefully driven off. Now you are lying Ben, if I resisted how did they drive my car off and why did you ask me to send my car details? All I want is justice. I noted there was an infraction. It’s best you stop the lies!”

Video

A video that emerged Tuesday showed Mr Oseni hurling insults at officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who impounded his vehicle.

He also said that he will “call the governor,” for intervention.

Reacting to the video on an Instagram LIVE session tagged “final reaction. Thanks everyone,” he said, adding that he has the right to say he will call the governor.