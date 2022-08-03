An Arise TV anchor who flouted the Lagos State traffic law on Monday has explained why he said he “will call” Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu after his car was impounded.

Rufai Oseni in an Instagram LIVE session on Tuesday tagged “final reaction. Thanks everyone,” said that he has the right to say he will call the governor in such a situation.

On Monday, he broke the traffic law by taking the BRT lane and lashed out at officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who impounded his vehicle.

Mr Oseni, known for his spirited approach during Arise TV’s flagship programme, The Morning Show, has been the subject of social media discourse since he posted on his Twitter account about the incident.

‘Rufai’ started to trend on Twitter on Monday and continued Tuesday along with ‘BRT Lane.’

A video that emerged Tuesday showed Mr Oseni hurling insults at the traffic officers who were sitting in their patrol van.

During the live session, he said that “I said I will call the government and I have a right to say I will call the governor of a state because he is the chief security officer,” he said.

“If I didn’t feel treated otherwise. I have a right to say that. The only part I apologize for was when I use expletives ‘…bastards’ I apologize for that.

“But I will call them governor. I have every right to say that.”

He also said that the circulating video did not capture where his car was “forcefully” taken away from him by the police.

“Final reaction”

Mr Oseni explained that after the incident happened some police officers followed him to the BRT lane where his car was stopped.

“Because me and the police official went through the place where the BRT lane incident happened and when we got there today he confirmed that there was supposed to be diversions around them,” he said.

“And I showed him where the thing happened.”

He also said that before he made a “settlement” with the police on Tuesday, on Monday the police pointed a gun at him and forcefully took his car.

“And I kept on asking where are they taking my car to? None of them talk,” Mr Oseni said.

He said that the car belongs to his friend and he called him to explain.

“I called my friend. And he sent police escorts to come pick me.” Mr Oseni said that by the time the escort came he had been “brutalized” by the police.

“My car has been forcefully taken from me. I was upset. I did not go to the police officer because he had thrown some tantrums and said that I should do my worse (sic),” he said.

