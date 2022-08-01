A pathologist with the Premier Hospital whose name was not disclosed will be cross-examined virtually, Mukaila Fadeyi, the coroner in the ongoing inquest of Peju Ugboma said on Monday.

During the hearing at the magistrate court in Ogba, the coroner fixed the 22nd of August for the virtual sitting.

The inquest seeks to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the mother of two.

Mrs Ugboma, a Lagos-based chef, died days after undergoing fibroid surgery at the Premier Hospital in April 2021.

The family said an independent autopsy by pathologists at LASUTH showed that Mrs Ugboma suffered internal bleeding after the surgery.

The autopsy discovered, the family said, that she had about two litres of blood in her abdomen and pelvic area.

The deceased

Mrs Ugboma, until her death, was the founder and chief executive officer of a pastry company, I Luv Desserts, with over ten years of experience. She also ran a blog, The Service Critic, where she reviewed her “dining experiences.”

She was formerly the Head of Business Strategy at First Independent Global before resigning and setting up her company.

Inquest

Earlier in the hearing, the coroner asked “if we still have voluntary witnesses who would be cross-examined virtually?”

Abimbola Akeredolu, a senior lawyer representing the hospital, said the pathologist that represented the hospital during the autopsy has a report.

She added that he is currently in Saudi Arabia and would like to testify.

The lawyer did not state the pathologist’s name in open court and refused to divulge it when approached by journalists at the end of the sitting.

Babatunde Ogungbamila, a lawyer to the deceased family, told the coroner that he does not have a “fresh witness.”

Oloruntomi Olagunju, a lawyer representing Shola Johnson, a consultant nephrologist at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LUTH), said his client was summoned by the state government.

But Oluwaseun Akinde, the state’s lawyer, said it is not necessary for her to be cross-examined anymore.