The operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) have reportedly arrested a Boko Haram leader in Ogun State.

The SSS arrested the suspect on Saturday in Abeokuta where he allegedly disguised himself as a security man.

An Abeokuta-based radio station, Rock City 109.1 FM, had reported the story in its news bulletin, causing panic among residents.

An audio of the newscast went viral across social media platforms in the state on Sunday.

Earlier, there had been rumours in the state of plans by the terrorist group to attack some states in the South-west, including Ogun State.

On Sunday, the police in Lagos said it had placed officers on alert after intelligence reports that suspected gunmen were planning an attack in the state.

The SSS operatives arrested the suspect at the Ijaye area of Abeokuta at night, an official of the secret police told PREMIUM TIMES.

The official requested not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

He said the suspected terrorist reportedly arrived in Abeokuta from Katsina, and took a up security job at Ijaye, while gathering intelligence for an attack.

The source also said that the suspect moved to Abeokuta to set up a terrorist cell for kidnapping and terror attacks.

According to him, following an intelligence gathering, gun-wielding security operatives stormed his hideout and picked him up.

“It was not an easy ride. Intelligence and the grace of God were sufficient for the operatives. There are still many of them around, but the operatives are on top of their game,” he added.

As of the time of filing this report, efforts to speak with the spokesperson of the SSS, Peter Afunanya, were unsuccessful as he neither answered phone calls nor responded to a text message sent to his phone.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was not aware of such arrest.