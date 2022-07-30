Babatunde Gbadamosi, a former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADP) in Lagos has declared his intention to run for the 2023 race in the state, provided he receives financial support.

The Amen Estate landlord on his Twitter handle on Thursday shared his bank account details to raise funds for the governorship ticket of the Labour Party (LP).

Mr Gbadamosi confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that he made the tweet. He added that he has left the PDP for LP.

In his post, he said there have been different calls on social media for him to contest on the platform of the Labour Party. He added that he finds it intriguing.

He was the governorship candidate on the platform of the ADP in 2019 but lost to Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC.

He had earlier contested in the governorship race in 2011 and 2015 under the PDP platform. In both years, he failed to secure the party’s ticket and lost to Ade Dosunmu in 2011 and Jimi Agbaje in 2015.

After losing to Mr Sanwo-Olu in 2019, he rejoined the PDP in 2020.

“While it is true that Lagos needs rescuing from the clutches of those who have turned it into their ATM, it is true too that because of their looting of that ATM, the effort will be an uphill task that will require immense resources, from my personal experience,” he wrote.

“At this point in time, having almost single-handedly contested two major elections back-to-back within two years in 2019 and 2020 (Gubernatorial and Senatorial bye-election), I’m afraid I’m all tapped out.

“I simply do not have the resources to engage in another electoral adventure, even if the odds seem to favour the Labour Party, provided they can present a solid, politically credible, articulate, knowledgeable, experienced & courageous candidate in Lagos right now.”

He said that his political experience has taught him that “you cannot rescue people who are not interested in being rescued. The only way I can believe Lagosians are ready for true freedom from the Jagajagabandits is when I see true commitment.”

“I am told the Labour Party Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms cost ₦15m, and there is a fee for waiver, that could bring the total to up to N20m. INEC deadline for final substitution of Gubernatorial candidates is August 12th, 2022.

“If truly, you’re interested in getting me to run, it is time to put your money where your mouth is, and go get me the Labour party form, because honestly, I really no get shishi to give.”