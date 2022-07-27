The abductors of a private medical practitioner at Gbede in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, have released him after collecting N3 million ransom.

The chairman of the local government council, Isaiah Adegbite, confirmed the release.

The police spokesman in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, also confirmed the release to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday, but was silent on the ransom payment.

The victim was abducted from his hospital premises on Friday and released on Tuesday.

A family source told NAN that the abductors demanded N30 million ransom on Monday, but settled for N3 million after intensive negotiations.

(NAN)