The chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Funmi Sessi, on Tuesday, announced a two-week ultimatum for the Nigerian government to resolve the conflict with the nation’s university workers and reopen the schools.

The labour leader, who issued the ultimatum while addressing the teeming crowd of protesters at the Lagos State Government Secretariat, said failure to heed the workers’ call would attract the “anger and frustration of the Nigerian masses.”

She said the two-day demonstration is to prepare ground for further actions should the government fail to act, saying the “ENDSARS protest will be a child’s play.”

Tuesday’s protest

The protest kicked off around 7:30 a.m. at the Ikeja Underbridge, with thousands of members of the union and its affiliates including the Academic Staff of Nigerian Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Allied Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), taking part in the action.

The protesters walked from the Underbridge in Ikeja to the government secretariat at Alausa in Ikeja.

Many of the protesters carried placards with different inscriptions such as; “Stop the looting, tax the rich and subsidise the poor;” “Recall all sacked lecturers;” “Let’s change the narrative, make our universities the best in the world;” “IPPIS destroys our universities, adopt UTAS now,” among others.

Sessi speaks

Mrs Sessi said that the youth have been disenfranchised by the current administration.

She warned that the government will “witness the frustration” of the masses if the government refuses to put an end to the ongoing strike.

She said; “Our statement is simple. This is just a warning action. If the government fails to conclude all the negotiation and agreement within all the workers in our tertiary education within the frame of two weeks that they have promised to conclude it.

“They will witness more protests and rallies all over the country, they will also witness the annoyance, anger, and frustration of Nigerians. This government has pushed so many Nigerians into depression. We say enough is enough, we can no longer bear this hardship again.”

Falana joins

The human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, who took part in the protest, said the standard of living under the Muhammad Buhari-led administration is “getting worse by the day.”

Mr Falana said Nigerians are suffering under the current administration while the president is “junketing” the world.

“Buhari must go,” he said.

He said the fight is for quality education.

As of 12 noon, the protesters were still at the government secretariat to submit a letter to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for onward delivery to President Buhari.

ASUU, other unions’ demands

Nigerian university workers under their various unions including the Academic Staff of Nigerian Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Allied Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), have embarked on strike to protest what they termed poor funding of universities and poor welfare conditions.

ASUU, which commenced its nationwide industrial action on February 14, has continued to roll it over for more than five months.

The union had rejected the introduction of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as a payment platform for the workers as introduced by the government and sought its replacement with University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of both SSANU and NASU has also rejected IPPIS, even as it presented an alternative said to have also been developed by its members to the government.

Government steps up resolution efforts

President Muhammadu Buhari last week ordered the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to step down from negotiation with the striking workers to allow his Education Ministry counterpart, Adamu Adamu, to take over.

Mr Adamu, during the joint presentation of negotiation progress report to President Muhammadu Buhari, had explained the reason for his aloofness since the workers’ strike commenced and pledged to fast track the process of the resolution.