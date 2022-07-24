The police in Lagos have arrested four fake soldiers in the Iju area of the state.

According to the police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspects include three males and one female.

“Officers of Iju Division led by the DPO, CSP Gbenga Stephen, today at about 1:30 am arrested four fake soldiers in the Iju area of Lagos State,” Mr Hundeyin tweeted on Sunday.

“The fake soldiers who were arrested in a Mazda3 saloon car are Samuel Abel ‘m’ 28, Victor ljeemai ‘m’ 35, Lukman Salabiu ‘m’ 43 and Oyinyechi Macus ‘f’ 30.”

The police said they have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Yaba for further investigation.