The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the June 18 election in Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has accused the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, of evading service ahead of his petition before the Election Petition Tribunal.

Mr Oyebanji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, was declared winner of the election after receiving a total of 187,045 votes to defeat Mr Oni, who polled 82,122 votes in the election.

But Mr Oni rejected the results and on July 7 filed his petition before the Tribunal in Ado Ekiti, calling for the reversal of the declaration of Mr Oyebanji as the winner of the election.

He also urged the court to declare him the winner of the poll, claiming that he scored the highest number of lawful votes in the poll.

The petitioner urged the Tribunal to in the alternative nullify the election and order a rerun in view of alleged widespread manipulations that characterised the poll.

Mr Oni is also alleging that the Yobe State Governor and former National Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, and Mr Oyebanji’s deputy, Monisade Afuye, had proved difficult to serve on account of lack of fixed addresses.

He alleged the antics were to frustrate his petition, even as they had on July 20 filed at the Election Petition Tribunal filed an application for substituted service for speedy service and prompt trial of the case.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, Mr Oni’s legal team, led by Obafemi Adewale, said there had been issues of service since the petition was filed.

Speaking on behalf of the team, former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti, Owoseeni Ajayi, said Mr Oni ought to have been declared winner because he scored the highest number of valid votes.

He said the outcome of the election was a result of widespread irregularities.

“We filed our petition on July 7 within the time stipulated for us in the Electoral Act. Since that time, we have been having issues of service,” Mr Ajayi said.

“INEC had been served without restriction. The APC had also been served in Abuja without restriction. But we have problem serving the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, his deputy, Monisade Afuye, and the caretaker chairman of the party when the candidate was elected at the primary, Governor Mai Mala Buni

“There had been deliberate avoidance of service by these respondents. In any election petition, time is of essence because we have to conclude the petition within 181 days.

“In election petition trial, the days started counting the very day we filed our petition and it also includes their 21 days to which they must respond to our petition.

“To make things difficult, the governor elect and his deputy have no addresses and the only place to serve them is the party secretariat in Ado Ekiti that is now locked up, we can’t reach them.

“The bailiff of the tribunal went to Abuja’s liaison office of Yobe State Governor. Their officials resisted being served. They said they can’t collect the letters on his behalf.

“Service is of essence in any case and they have to be served personally, except we are given this option of substituted service.

“We are not resting and we are desirous of going with the litigation until Oni, who won the majority of the lawful votes, is declared the winner.”

According to him, “the petitioner is armed with proof of widespread malpractices and manipulations that really offended the Electoral Act in the election”.

“We are confident that there won’t be any reason to order a fresh election. By the time we will finish our case, there will be a declaration of the petitioner as the validly elected candidate,” he said.

Governor-elect reacts

But Media and Publicity Director of the Oyebanji Campaign Organisation, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said the SDP governorship candidate and his legal team were not speaking the truth.

He said his principal had been on a thank-you-tour of local governments in Ekiti and had been very much around to be served whatever notice they had.

“They know his address and he has been around in Ekiti going round everywhere,” he said.

“To say that the governor-elect was evading service, that must be a figment of their imagination.

“They know how to reach him and even through his own counsels.”