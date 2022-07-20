The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command has impounded a truckload of dried corn, foreign parboiled rice, among other contrabands worth N3,400,226,707 in the first half of the year 2022.

The command also generated N29,940,146.50 from import duties and auction sales of petrol taken from smugglers.

The Comptroller of the command, Bamidele Makinde, said 25,906 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, an equivalent of 43 trailer loads, were seized in the first half of the year.

He added that the command, within the time of review also impounded: 1,433 cartons of frozen poultry products; 72 units of used vehicles.

Other seizures include 20 used motorcycles; 2,250 sachets of tramadol and 168 packets of codeine; 289 cartons of tomato paste; 258 sacks and 661 wraps of Cannabis sativa; and 140 pieces of used tyres.

The rest are 11,645 kegs of 25 litres each of petrol and 343 cartons of foreign wine, 34 bales, 113 sacks, and 36 Ghana-must-go bags of second-hand clothes.

Mr Bamidele said “the cumulative duty paid value (DPV) for all the above seizures stands at N3,400,226,707.”

“This amount indicates a significant increase in revenue collection and value of seizure recorded, compared to what happened in the first half of 2021,” he said.

“The revenue generated from January to June last year was N15,261,074.00 compared to this year’s revenue of N29,940,146.50. Similarly, the estimated Duty Paid Value (DPV) of items seized this year which is N3,400,226,707.00 is higher than that of last year record which was N834,765,273.00. That is about 400% increase.

“We shall strengthen the Customs-Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) within our capacity.”

Mr Bamidele also promised residents of the state that the command will engage more in dialogue to ensure that casualties are not recorded in the course of their duty.