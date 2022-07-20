The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Court of Appeal judgment, which affirmed the party governorship primaries that produced Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke, as its candidate.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Wednesday, said that it received with delight, the judgment affirming Mr Adeleke as the party rightful candidate for the July 16 governorship election in the state.

He said the judgement had put to rest all contestations regarding the validity of the candidacy.

Mr Ologunagba said the judgment further validated the will and aspiration of the people of Osun which they overwhelmingly expressed on July 16.

“The judgment is a firm confirmation that the Osun governorship primaries was transparently conducted by the Sen. Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC).

“It also affirmed that it was conducted in strict compliance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution and Electoral Guidelines as provided by the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)”

Mr Ologunagba, who commended the judiciary for its courage, added that the judgment had further restored the confidence of Nigerians on the judicial system and the processes of the PDP.

He said the PDP again congratulated the people of Osun and charged all party stakeholders in the state to remain united.

He urged them to remain behind Mr Adeleke in his determination to institute a transparent, people-oriented and development-based government that would rebuild the state.(NAN)